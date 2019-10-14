U'khand: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Kail river incident

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin for victims of those who died after their vehicle fell into the Kail river on Sunday. "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased family and Rs 50 thousand each to the seriously injured from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund under Tehsil Tharali in Chamoli district," stated a press note from the Information and Public Relations Department.

The incident which took place on Sunday in Tharali Tehsil here killed eight people and injured five people after their vehicle fell into the Kail River. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the road accident in Tharali Tehsil and instructed the District Magistrate to provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased as well as to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

Rawat has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

