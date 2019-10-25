International Development News
South Delhi Police seize 184 kg banned firecrackers, three held

South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area. A total of 184 kilograms of banned fire crackers have been recovered from the operations.

In the first incident, the police apprehended two persons namely Umesh Kumar Singh and Aman Vashishtha during checking at Andheria Mod in Mehrauli. Ninety-four kilograms of banned firecrackers were recovered from their car. "In this regard, a case under appropriate sections was registered at PS Mehrauli and investigation was taken up. During interrogation, both the accused persons disclosed that they bought the firecrackers from Rohtak, Haryana," read an official release from South Delhi police.

In the second incident, based on secret information, a police team raided a place in Baniya Pada Mohalla of Mehrauli where the sale of banned firecrackers was taking place. A person identified as Sunil Singh was arrested from the spot and banned crackers weighing 90 kilograms were recovered.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

