Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL 1 OD-RAIN Heavy rain batters Odisha, 3 killed Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed and four others injured as heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha for the third day in a row throwing life out of gear at several places, officials said on Friday.

CAL 2 BH-GIRIRAJ-AIMIM AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj Singh Patna: Terming the victory AIMIM in the Kishanganj Assembly by-poll as "dangerous" for Bihar, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused Asaduddin Owaisi's party of adhering to the ideology of Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah. CAL 3 BH-BYPOLL-NITISH Nitish says JD(U) has bounced back in state polls after by-election debacles in past Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has put a brave face on JD(U)'s drubbing in the by-polls, saying his party is replete with by-election debacles followed by spectacular performance in the state polls shortly afterwards.

CES 5 WB BSF-BANGLADESHI 13 Bangladeshis arrested for trying to cross International Border illegally: BSF Kolkata: Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from different areas in West Bengal while trying to illegally cross the Indo-Bangla border since Wednesday, a BSF statement said. CES 6 WB-RAIN Heavy Rain lashes West Bengal Kolkata: Heavy rain lashed several places of West Bengal till Friday morning since Thursday and the Met department forecast more downpour in the state owing to a low pressure area in south Odisha and West Central Bay of Bengal.

CES 7 BH-PRESIDENT Kovind inaugurates golden jubilee of Vishwa Shanti Stupa at Rajgir Rajgir: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the Vishwa Shanti Stupa here, a peace pagoda situated on the Ratnagiri hills. CES 9 WB-TMC MUNICIPALITY TMC takes charge of Garulia municipality Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Sanjay Singh took over as chairman of Garulia municipality in West Bengal on Friday with the party regaining its control over the civic body from the BJP..

