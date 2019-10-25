Mumbai: PMC Bank depositors detained for protesting outside CM residence; released later

Some PMC Bank depositors who were protesting near the Chief Minister's residence here were detained by Police on Friday. "We have been protesting for 30 days now. We were protesting peacefully on the road. Police forcefully detained us," a depositor told ANI.

Those detained were released later. "If the money is not safe in the bank, then where is it safe? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will solve our problem on October 22 after the elections. But there has been no word from him or his office in this regard," another depositor said.

"The government should help us and bail us out. Even the results have come in their favour. We are tired of the system now. They restricted operations in the bank in one day," another depositor said. Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.

The organisation had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 40,000. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case. (ANI)

