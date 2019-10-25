International Development News
Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm on Diwali

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-10-2019 18:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. "The last metro train will depart from terminal stations of Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21), Red Line (Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda to Rithala), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre), Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh), Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh), Pink Line (Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) at 10 pm on October 27 instead of the usual 11 pm," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Friday.

The metro rail operator said that services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line. Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

Also Read: Suicide at Delhi Metro stations: Sep saw 5 cases; DMRC running '#NeverGiveUp' campaign

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

