Fire damages section of Gun Carriage Factory in MP; doused

A fire gutted furniture, computers and some documents in a section of the 116-year-old Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) here, an official said on Friday. The blaze took place late Thursday night and was put out soon by more than a dozen fire engines, he said.

"A fire broke out in one section and gutted furniture, computer sets and certain documents on Thursday night. The section shut for the day at 6pm and the fire started at 9:30pm. Electricity in the section was switched off when the staff left," said Sanjay Srivastava, public relation officer and joint general manager of GCF. He said a probe has been ordered.

Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) Jabalpur is a unit of Ordnance Factory Board under Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. It rolls out high-tech weapons, including howitzers, for the armed forces..

