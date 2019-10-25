Mamata walks and jogs 10 km for environment conservation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10 km-long-walk and jog in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on conservation of environment. Banerjee walked a 10 km stretch and jogged for about a km - from Kurseong to Mahanadi area and back - on the occasion of International Day of Climate Action on Thursday.

She had tweeted about the need for environment conservation on Thursday. "On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean," she tweeted.

During the march she interacted with the locals and spoke to about conservation of enviroment and the greenery in th gills. She was accompanied by police officers, bureaucrats, police officers and local TMC leaders.

A video shared on her Facebook page showed the TMC supremo in her customary white cotton sari and a shawl wrapped around her giving senior police officers accompanying her a tough time as they tried to keep pace with her. Banerjee, who is known to be a fitness freak, is known to regularly walk more than 15 km on her treadmill and also squeezes out time for walks at parks in the city besides on the lawns of the state assembly..

