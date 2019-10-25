International Development News
Congress seeks special session of Goa assembly against Centre's clearance to drinking water project

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Friday sought a special session of Goa assembly over Centre's decision to grant environmental approval to Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project on the Mahadayi River.

  Panaji (Goa)
  Updated: 25-10-2019 19:46 IST
  Created: 25-10-2019 19:46 IST
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat talking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Friday sought a special session of Goa assembly over Centre's decision to grant environmental approval to Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project on the Mahadayi River. Kamat, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appeal for cancellation of the approval.

"The Goa government should immediately call for a special session of the state assembly to discuss the Kalasa-Banduri issue." Kamat told ANI. "Mahadayi has been the lifeline for the state of Goa. People of Goa have taken an oath that they will not leave Mahadayi at any cost. Since the MoEF (Ministry of Environment and Forests) has suddenly given this clearance, I have suggested a special session should be convened where all political parties are free to adopt a unanimous resolution," he added.

He said there is no party in Goa which is not supporting the cause of Mahadayi. "A unanimous resolution should be adopted. With that resolution let the Chief Minister lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister and see that the injustice done to us is set right. That's our demand. Nobody can suppress the voice of the smaller states," Kamat said.

On Thursday, Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai demanded the resignation of Sawant for "failing to protect" Mahadayi River. He said his party would move National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the clearance given by MoEF to Karnataka government.

Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra. The Karnataka government had sought the release of 7.56 TMC feet water from Mahadayi river for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. It is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

