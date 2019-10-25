International Development News
Development News Edition

River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:14 IST
River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

Crops in several hundred acres remained inundated in Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh due to a sudden flood surge in river Krishna in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The second level warning was issued as over six lakh cusecs of flood discharge was recorded at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Friday.

Incessant rains in the state as well as the upper riparian states of Karnataka and Maharashtra increased the inflowin the river,resulting in the flood. No loss of life was immediately reported from anywhere in the state but a state of high alert was maintained in Krishna and Guntur districts, official sources said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting in the Secretariat and took stock of the situation. He directed the officials concerned to quickly enumerate the loss to crops and property, if any, and submit a report.

Later, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh chaired a meeting with State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Kanna Babu and other officials and reviewed the flood situation. "As all the major reservoirs on the river were totally filled up, the only option available for us was to release the floodwater into the sea.

The discharge from Srisailam reservoir was 5.65 lakh cusecs, Nagarjuna Sagar 4.93 lakh cusecs and Dr K L Rao Sagar downstream 4.76 lakh cusecs. At Prakasam Barrage the flood discharge was 6.02 lakh cusecs on Friday evening," a senior SDMA official said.

State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar conducted a videoconference with his department officials and put them on high alert in view of the flood situation. Meanwhile, the SDMA said river Vamsadhara in Srikakulam district was also in spate because of heavy rains in the region as a result of which a flood of 62,199 cusecs was discharged at Gotta Barrage.

Here the first level warning was continuing though the flood flow showed a declining trend..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Aussie PM invites Indian cricket fans to T-20 World Cup, Modi says many will visit

As the Australian Prime Minister urged Indian cricket lovers to come to his country for next years T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said with Scott Morrison personally inviting, many will visit that nation. After last n...

Teen climate activist Thunberg leads climate rally in Vancouver

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will address a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday in the latest leg of her global campaign to spark action to tackle rising carbon emissions.The 16-year-old Swede has been touring North Amer...

Trump says China wants to make a trade deal 'very badly'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was doing very well in its trade negotiations with China and that China wants to make a deal very badly....

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019