River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts

Crops in several hundred acres remained inundated in Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh due to a sudden flood surge in river Krishna in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The second level warning was issued as over six lakh cusecs of flood discharge was recorded at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Friday.

Incessant rains in the state as well as the upper riparian states of Karnataka and Maharashtra increased the inflowin the river,resulting in the flood. No loss of life was immediately reported from anywhere in the state but a state of high alert was maintained in Krishna and Guntur districts, official sources said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting in the Secretariat and took stock of the situation. He directed the officials concerned to quickly enumerate the loss to crops and property, if any, and submit a report.

Later, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh chaired a meeting with State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Kanna Babu and other officials and reviewed the flood situation. "As all the major reservoirs on the river were totally filled up, the only option available for us was to release the floodwater into the sea.

The discharge from Srisailam reservoir was 5.65 lakh cusecs, Nagarjuna Sagar 4.93 lakh cusecs and Dr K L Rao Sagar downstream 4.76 lakh cusecs. At Prakasam Barrage the flood discharge was 6.02 lakh cusecs on Friday evening," a senior SDMA official said.

State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar conducted a videoconference with his department officials and put them on high alert in view of the flood situation. Meanwhile, the SDMA said river Vamsadhara in Srikakulam district was also in spate because of heavy rains in the region as a result of which a flood of 62,199 cusecs was discharged at Gotta Barrage.

Here the first level warning was continuing though the flood flow showed a declining trend..

