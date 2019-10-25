MP Red Cross Society chairman elected to national body
Madhya Pradesh Red Cross Societychairman Ashutosh Rasik Bihari Purohit has been elected asa member of the society's national managing body
Elections for the society's 12-member nationalmanaging body were held in Delhi on October 16, saidRed Cross MP's state general secretary Prarthna Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Cross
- Madhya Pradesh
- society
- Delhi