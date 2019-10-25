Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. CAL 4 BH-LJP-NDA NDA's performance in Bihar assembly by-poll not as per expectation: Chirag Patna: Senior Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and MP Chirag Paswan on Friday expressed happiness over party's victory in Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, but voiced concern over the NDA's bad performance in the assembly by-elections in Bihar.

CAL 5 WB-KMC NRC NRC issue rocks KMC session Kolkata: The issue of proposed implementation of NRC in West Bengal had its reverberations in Kolkata Municipal Corportion's monthly session on Friday and mayor Firhad Hakim assured the councillors that the contentious register of citizens would not be implemented in Bengal as long as TMC is in power in the state. CAL 6 AS-COMMITTEE DETENTION CENTRE Assam govt constitutes special review committee for detention centres Guwahati: Assam Government has constituted a special review committee to evaluate the condition of the detention centres which house persons declared aliens by the Foreigners Tribunals, a senior official said on Friday.

CES 13 WB-LD RAIN 2 killed as heavy rain lashes West Bengal Kolkata: Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Bankura district of West Bengal as heavy rain continued to lash the state since Thursday, officials said on Friday. CES 14 MG-CM-HOSPITAL Centre should ensure no illegal activity at NEIGRIHMS: Sangma Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the Centre should ensure that there is no "illegal activity" in the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

CES 15 WB-MAMATA ENVIRONMENT Mamata walks and jogs 10 km for environment conservation Kurseong: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10 km-long-walk and jog in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on conservation of environment. CES 18 WB-NGT-POUS MELA Make 'Pous Mela' environment-friendly, NGT tells Visva Bharati Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday asked the Visva Bharati University to organise the 'Pous Mela' at Shantiniketan in an environment-friendly way in cooperation with West Bengal's Birbhum district administration and Bolpur Municipality.

CES 19 WB-POLICE UK NFCC thanks KP for busting racket Kolkata: The director of National Fraud and Cyber Crime (NFCC) of UK on Friday thanked Kolkata Police and appreciated the role of the force in busting two rackets in the city involved in running call centres and duping people of that country..

