Two injured in local train mishap in Kolkata

Two passengers of a local train were seriously injured when a crane, working near railway tracks in the city's port area, hit an overhead (OHE) mast that bent and went on hitting one of the coaches on Friday evening, police said. An official release of the Eastern Railway, however, claimed that there was "no injury" in the accident.

"There is no derailment and no injury to any passenger due to the incident," the statement stated. The mishap happened at around 5.43 pm when the crane working near railway tracks hit the OHE mast that initially bent and went on hitting one of the coaches of the Majerhat- Habra local train between Khidirpur and Prinsep Ghat, a Kolkata police officer said.

"Two persons were injured," he said. The train service was normal between Kolkata station and B B D Bag, the official said.

