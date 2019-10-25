International Development News
Development News Edition

JJP-BJP to stake claim to form govt, meet Haryana Governor on Saturday

With Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forging a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, leaders of both the parties will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:02 IST
JJP-BJP to stake claim to form govt, meet Haryana Governor on Saturday
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala addressing press conference in New Delhi on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

With Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forging a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, leaders of both the parties will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form government. "We accept the mandate given to us. We got only 40 seats which is short of a majority but in order to give a stable government to the state we decided to forge an alliance. We have a history of supporting each other," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a joint press conference here on Friday.

"We will meet the Governor tomorrow in Chandigarh to stake claim to form government in the state," he said. JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said: "To give a stable government to Haryana it was important for BJP and JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah Ji and Nadda Ji. Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government."

While the chief minister's post will remain with the BJP, the JJP will get the deputy chief minister's post. The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut Assembly polls and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Chautala, a former MP, talked to the media and said his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP). (ANI)

Also Read: Cong promises loan waiver, free power to Haryana farmers; job quotas, free bus rides for women

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Google search gets smarter so queries don't have to

San Francisco, Oct 25 AFP Google on Friday announced its biggest leap forward in years in its search algorithm, offering an unusually detailed public explanation of its secret formula. The worlds most popular internet search engine said its...

4th suspect arrested as UK truck deaths case probe deepens

A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the countrys worst human smuggling cases gea...

Chinese envoy lauds India for its upward movement in ease of doing business rankings

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said he is glad to learn that New Delhi has continued its impressive rise in the World Banks ease of doing business rankings. Glad to learn that India moved up remarkably in the World Bank E...

UPDATE 2-Mexico expects U.S. Congress to start formal trade deal approval soon

Mexico expects U.S. lawmakers to soon begin the process of approving a new trade deal between the two countries and Canada now that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised wage increases and funding for labor reforms, a senior Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019