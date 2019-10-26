International Development News
Bovine smuggler detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu

A bovine smuggler was detained under the Public Safety Act here, police said on Saturday. Faryad Ali, a resident of Rangoora byepass, was wanted in four FIRs registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act between 2008 and 2019 at various police stations in Kathua district, a police spokesman said.

He said Ali was recently arrested by a special team of the Kathua police after evading arrest for the past 11 years. "He was booked under the PSA by the order of Kathua district magistrate. His detention will surely put a check on bovine smuggling in the area," the spokesman said, adding that he was sent to the Central Jail, Jammu.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

