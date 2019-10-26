International Development News
Tihar begins in Nepal with crow worship

Tihar, one of the biggest festivals of Nepal, also known as Deepawali, formally began on Saturday with the worship of crow.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tihar, one of the biggest festivals of Nepal, also known as Deepawali, formally began on Saturday with the worship of crow. The five-day festival is celebrated with fervour and gaiety worshipping animals as well as the human body. As the celebrations last for five days, it is called Yama Panchak.

On the first day of Tihar, crows are worshipped as the messengers of death where people put out foods for the black-coloured bird. "Kaag (Crow) Tihar is the first day of Yama Panchak. On this day, we offer food items that are favourite of Crows, worship them. Food like meat and other grains are offered to them," Monika Malla, a resident of Kathmandu said.

"Crow is regarded as the messenger of Lord Yama (God of Death) so we worship it every year," Malla added. The second day of Tihar, "Kukur Tihar (Dog Tihar)" is observed by worshipping dog as the guard of the house.

Later on Sunday evening, Laxmi (Goddess of Wealth) Pooja will be celebrated according to the calendar of Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Saimiti. The Newar Community of Nepal would celebrate the third day of Yama Panchak as Laxmi Pooja whereas the fourth day as Mha Pooja (Worship of self). (ANI)

