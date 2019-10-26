Maha FDA inspector booked by ACB for bribery

A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspector was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Saturday. FDA Inspector Arvind Kandelkar demanded Rs 5 lakh for not taking action against a sweets manufacturing unit in Rabale area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Ramesh Chavan said.

"After the ACB was alerted, we laid a trap and caught Kandelkar when he came to take Rs 1.4 lakh as bribe in nearby Airoli," he said. A case has been registered with Rabale MIDC police station under Prevention of Corruption Act but he is yet to be arrested, Chavan informed..

