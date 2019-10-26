International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha FDA inspector booked by ACB for bribery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:40 IST
Maha FDA inspector booked by ACB for bribery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspector was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Saturday. FDA Inspector Arvind Kandelkar demanded Rs 5 lakh for not taking action against a sweets manufacturing unit in Rabale area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Ramesh Chavan said.

"After the ACB was alerted, we laid a trap and caught Kandelkar when he came to take Rs 1.4 lakh as bribe in nearby Airoli," he said. A case has been registered with Rabale MIDC police station under Prevention of Corruption Act but he is yet to be arrested, Chavan informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

'Russians don't surrender': 'agent' Maria Butina arrives in Moscow

Maria Butina clutched bouquets of flowers and exclaimed that Russians dont surrender as she arrived in Moscow on Saturday after serving nine months in a US jail for acting as a Russian government agent. Butina flew into Moscows Sheremetyevo...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team were beaten by a better side.The...

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international safe zone in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019