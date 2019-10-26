International Development News
Karnataka: Cyclone Kyarr impacts Diwali festival for potters

Due to the impact of Cyclone Kyarr, Karnataka has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few days, which has affected the business of potters in the state.

Umesh, a potter from Kumbaragundi making pots for Diwali. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One potter, Umesh a resident of Kumbaragundi of Shivamogga city whose specialities include various types of pottery, carving out hanging diyas and different types of mud lamps and Diwali pots (Bhure Kumbha in Kannada) says his house was damaged in the rains and accompanying flood two months ago, said his family is yet to receive financial support from the government. Speaking to ANI he said: "Two months ago, flood water entered into our houses and destroyed the Ganesh idols, everyone visited but no support came for us. When we slowly restarted our work for Diwali now rains are ruining our business. Where is the smart city in Shivamogga?"

"The government funds should also be utilized for traditional skills. I have received a Rs 5000 order for Diwali pots and have to complete it but we are facing the struggle to dry these pot in this weather," he added. Umesh's 80-year-old Neelamma has prepared Diwali pots worth Rs 20,000 is cursing her fate.

"I am suffering age-related ailments, but I have prepared pots worth Rs 20000 and now the pots not drying. Even our family is not celebrating Diwali this year, as the rains have affected our normal life," she said. Karnataka has been in the grip of the cyclone Kyarr and has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past 15 days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the storm is likely to further intensify into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Due to its effect, isolated places over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan may receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfalls during next 12 hours. (ANI)

