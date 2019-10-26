'Kyarr' is moving away from western coast, rainfall in Goa likely to reduce

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (NAI): The cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' is moving away from the western coast and the rainfall activity over Goa is likely to reduce from the late evening of Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Friday the weather forecasting agency had issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts.

Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population. According to the IMD, the storm was likely to further intensify into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It was very likely to move west-northwest-wards towards Oman coast during the next 5 days.

IMD stated, "Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coast during the next 12 hours and along and off south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours." The IMD had also advised the fishermen not to venture into, along, and off Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka coasts and the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

