International Development News
Development News Edition

Under a Srinagar Police initiative, 30 aspiring cricketers leave for Jammu to hone their skills

Under an initiative by the Srinagar police, a group of 30 aspiring cricketers were sent to KC Cricket academy in Jammu on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 20:54 IST
Under a Srinagar Police initiative, 30 aspiring cricketers leave for Jammu to hone their skills
SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mudgal during the flagging off ceremony in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo/ Srinagar District Police facebook page. Image Credit: ANI

Under an initiative by the Srinagar police, a group of 30 aspiring cricketers were sent to KC Cricket academy in Jammu on Saturday. The free coaching camp, 'Parwaaz', is aimed at promoting the hidden talent of budding cricketers of Srinagar city, according to an official release.

Before the group embarked on its journey to Jammu from DPO complex in Shergarhi, they were flagged off by Senior Superintendent of Police (Dr Haseeb Mudgal) and other senior officials. The SSP wished the participants a happy and safe journey and advised them to avail the opportunity to improve their cricketing talents, so that they can successfully face competitions and challenges of the game in future, the press release stated.

The cricketers will receive expert guidance by the coaches at KC Academy to sharpen and discipline their cricketing skills in addition to building physical endurance. The boarding and lodging facility of the group will be arranged by the Srinagar police and the Department of Youth Services. (ANI)

Also Read: Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police seeks 6-day custodial interrogation of Singh brothers and 3 others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BASIC countries urge developed nations to adhere to Paris agreement to fight climate change

BASIC countries have urged the developed countries to take urgent action to close gaps and provide support to developing nations as a part of the commitment under the Paris agreement on climate change. A joint statement issued by Brazil, So...

JJP betrayed voters by supporting BJP: Haryana Cong chief

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday dubbed the Jannayak Janta Partys support to the BJP in forming the new government a betrayal with the voters. Selja said the 10 seats that the voters of the state gave to the JJP were a ma...

More reforms, innovation to spur Indian growth: World Bank president

Attributing slowdown in the Indian economy to the global environment, World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday suggested that further reforms and innovation will help spur growth in the country. He also said that innovation in the fin...

Nitish launches over 35,000 schemes worth Rs 1,600 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched around 35,000 schemes worth over Rs 1,600 crore, as part of his ambitions Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state. Foundation stone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019