Light and Sound show offers glimpses of Army's contribution

A Light and Sound show highlighting contribution of the Indian Army to the nation since Independence was inaugurated at the National War Memorial here on the eve of 73rd Infantry Day. Lt Gen S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Southern Command, inaugurated the show, a defence release said.

The show will be screened for the public on every Saturday and Sunday from November 1, said a defence official. The show has been conceptualised and implemented as a joint civil-military venture, with the support of Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India, he said..

