Uttarakhand CM greets people on Diwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

He participated in a "Deepotsav" programme at state BJP headquarters here and created a Rangoli in the shape of a lotus along with other party leaders.

Lotus is the election sign of the BJP. (ANI)

