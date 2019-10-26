Uttarakhand CM greets people on Diwali
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.
He participated in a "Deepotsav" programme at state BJP headquarters here and created a Rangoli in the shape of a lotus along with other party leaders.
Lotus is the election sign of the BJP. (ANI)
