International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi's visit to troops along LoC left them ecstatic and proud

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 16:12 IST
Modi's visit to troops along LoC left them ecstatic and proud
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

After celebrating Diwali with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Army personnel guarding the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were ecstatic and said they are happy and proud after his surprise visit. Modi visited the border district in the Jammu region, his first to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, coinciding with Infantry Day celebrations.

The prime minister interacted with the soldiers at BG Brigade headquarters in the town. Though a majority of the jubilant soldiers avoided comment on the prime minister's visit, only a few talked to the reporters in a hurry while leaving the venue.

"We have never thought of meeting the prime minister whose visit makes our Diwali a memorable one," one of the soldiers told reporters while leaving the venue after the departure of Modi. He said the visit of Modi was a big surprise and "we are feeling happy and proud after meeting him."

Praising the prime minister for celebrating the Diwali festival with them, another soldier said such a gesture came as a morale booster for the soldiers who are working round-the-clock to secure the borders of the country. "Prime minister is very good and lauded our role in safeguarding the border of the country... He assured that his government is behind us and will do whatever possible for us in acknowledgment of our service to the nation," he said.

According to official figures, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire along the LoC over 2,100 times this year, leaving 29 Indians dead and scores of others injured. Of them, eight people, including five soldiers were killed this month alone. Four of them lost their lives in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch which witnessed the major brunt of the cross-border firing this year.

The soldiers said the prime minister asked them to continue their vigil along the border for peace in the region. "The morale of the Pakistani army is down and it is resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violation under frustration," another soldier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tour operators exploring avenues of Kerala tourism

To tap the tourism potential of Kerala, 45 foreign tour operators from 30 countries are on a tour of the state for 12 days. The trip was part of the Bekal-Kovalam international ambassadors tour which began here on October 25 and the operato...

TDP MLA quits party, post

TDP MLA quits party, post Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI Opposition TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, one of the partys 23 legislators, on Sunday quit the Telegu Desam and also his post, saying he was doing so to safeguard the cadre. He stated ...

AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

A 21-year-old air-conditioner AC mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said.Sheikh is a habitual offend...

Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019