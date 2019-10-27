Four killed in separate incidents in Rajasthan

Four people were killed in separate incidents in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. Two persons, including a woman, died of electrocution in Nadia village located under the Ambapura police station area in Banswara district, they said.

The incident occurred when they were irrigating the fields, police said The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kesar Ninama (35) and Ishwar Lal Ninama (28), Station House Officer, Ambapura police station, Jagdish Chandra said. In Dholpur, a farmer died after he got trapped in a thresher machine, police said.

He was identified as Ramkumar (45) of Jarga village. A case registered under CrPc section 274 was registered, SHO, Basedi police station, Lalluram said.

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck in Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident took place near Jojro ka Kheda village on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Lal Sharma (62), a Hindu priest. His body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, SHO, angrar police station, Laburam said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, he said.

