Fire breaks out in shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar
A fire broke out in a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. However, no injury or casualty was reported, it said.
The fire department said a call about the blaze in the shop was received at 3 p.m. after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 4.25 p.m., it said.
The shop was housed on the fourth and fifth floors of the building and contained packaging materials and plastic toys which were gutted in the blaze, a senior fire official said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
