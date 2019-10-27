International Development News
Development News Edition

Adityanath inaugurates projects for forest-dwelling Vantangiya community in UP's Gorakhpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:15 IST
Adityanath inaugurates projects for forest-dwelling Vantangiya community in UP's Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects and laid foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 1.32 crore for the forest-dwelling Vantangiya community here on Sunday. The community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation.

Speaking on the occasion of Diwali, Adityanath said, "The Vantangiya community is now celebrating the festival of lights in the real sense. Till two years ago, the Vantangiya villages did not even have the basic facilities, but today they have access to all facilities such as housing, toilets, roads, schools etc." Hitting out at the opposition, Adityanath said, "The opposition parties only indulged in divisive politics and the previous state governments never took care of these families. They got their rights only after the formation of the BJP government in 2017."

The chief minister claimed that only after declaring the 38 Vantangiya-dominant villages as revenue villages did basic facilities such as housing, toilets, schools, proper drinking water, good roads, health centres, pension etc. reached them. Adityanath asserted that he was working towards bringing "Ram Rajya" in Uttar Pradesh.

He pointed out that Lord Ram's exile lasted for 14 years, but the "exile" of the Vantangiyas went on for over 100 years and came to an end only after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the reins of Uttar Pradesh. Referring to Saturday's Deepotsav in Ayodhya, where a record six lakh earthen lamps were lit along the Sarayu riverbank, the chief minister said a "grand festival" had concluded in the city.

"Festivals symbolise nationalism with collectivism, but during the days of the previous governments in the state, these festivals were a time of mourning for the forest-dwelling communities. During the previous regimes, the forest department and the police exploited the forest dwellers. But in our tenure, they have been given their due rights and respect," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Defence Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation - RIA

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday it was not aware of any assistance that Russia had allegedly provided to the U.S. air forces in the operation that targeted Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency ...

FACTBOX-World reacts to announcement of Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group. Baghdadi killed himself during the raid ...

Baseball-Bregman, Astros break out to seize World Series momentum

Through the first two games of the World Series the Houston Astros looked nothing like the team that won 107 games this season but, with their 8-1 route of the Washington Nationals in Game Four, the team has returned to form. No one personi...

UPDATE 2-Mozambique's Nyusi retains power after sweeping to victory in election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won a landslide victory in an election it was hoped would calm tensions in a nation soon to become a top global gas exporter, but has instead stoked divisions as opposition parties cry foul.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019