Adityanath inaugurates projects for forest-dwelling Vantangiya community in UP's Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects and laid foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 1.32 crore for the forest-dwelling Vantangiya community here on Sunday. The community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation.

Speaking on the occasion of Diwali, Adityanath said, "The Vantangiya community is now celebrating the festival of lights in the real sense. Till two years ago, the Vantangiya villages did not even have the basic facilities, but today they have access to all facilities such as housing, toilets, roads, schools etc." Hitting out at the opposition, Adityanath said, "The opposition parties only indulged in divisive politics and the previous state governments never took care of these families. They got their rights only after the formation of the BJP government in 2017."

The chief minister claimed that only after declaring the 38 Vantangiya-dominant villages as revenue villages did basic facilities such as housing, toilets, schools, proper drinking water, good roads, health centres, pension etc. reached them. Adityanath asserted that he was working towards bringing "Ram Rajya" in Uttar Pradesh.

He pointed out that Lord Ram's exile lasted for 14 years, but the "exile" of the Vantangiyas went on for over 100 years and came to an end only after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the reins of Uttar Pradesh. Referring to Saturday's Deepotsav in Ayodhya, where a record six lakh earthen lamps were lit along the Sarayu riverbank, the chief minister said a "grand festival" had concluded in the city.

"Festivals symbolise nationalism with collectivism, but during the days of the previous governments in the state, these festivals were a time of mourning for the forest-dwelling communities. During the previous regimes, the forest department and the police exploited the forest dwellers. But in our tenure, they have been given their due rights and respect," he said.

