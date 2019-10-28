International Development News
Development News Edition

Criminal held in Odisha after exchange of gunfire with cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:15 IST
Criminal held in Odisha after exchange of gunfire with cops

A 32-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of criminal activities including attempt to murder, has been arrested here following an exchange of gunfire with police, an officer said. The accused, P Siba Shankar Dora, sustained injuries, along with two other police constables, during the encounter at Charimaili Chhaka in Aska police station area on Sunday night, Inspector In-Charge PK Sahoo said.

Dora, who sustained gunshot injuries on his left knee, was currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, Sahoo said. The two contables were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and discharged, he stated.

The accused was on a bike with one of his accomplices when they were chased by police, leading to the exchange of fire, the officer explained, adding that a pistol and two cartridges have been seized from his possession. His accomplice, however, had fled the spot.

According to police sources, Dora had allegedly fired at a 30-year-old man in the area and injured him, hours before his arrest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Woods never ceases to amaze as peers tip their hat to greatnessTiger Woods peers have learned over the years never to be surprised at anything he accomplishes and are braced for a furthe...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah miffed over presence of JDS flags at Shivakumar's welcome event

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his discontent over the presence of JDS flags during the welcoming event of party leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23. What kind of message a...

How soft drinks are a critical link between obesity and tooth wear?

A recent study has found that sugar-sweetened soft drinks are commonly responsible for obesity and tooth wear among adults. The study was published in the journal, Clinical Oral Investigations.Several researchers and scientists from Kings C...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019