Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken gradually: IMD

Cyclone Kyarr is very likely to maintain the intensity of a 'Super Cyclonic Storm' till today and it will weaken gradually according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Kyarr is very likely to maintain the intensity of a 'Super Cyclonic Storm' till today and it will weaken gradually according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Cyclone Kyarr lays about 830 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 1160km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till October 28 and weaken gradually," as per IMD's cyclone advisory.

The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards till October 30 recurve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent three days, according to IMD. The fishermen have been not to venture into the east-central Arabian Sea till October 29 and into the west-central Arabian Sea till November 2. (ANI)

Also Read: Cyclone Kyarr likely to intensify further, says IMD; see live tracker

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

