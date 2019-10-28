Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken gradually: IMD
Cyclone Kyarr is very likely to maintain the intensity of a 'Super Cyclonic Storm' till today and it will weaken gradually according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Cyclone Kyarr lays about 830 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 1160km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till October 28 and weaken gradually," as per IMD's cyclone advisory.
The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards till October 30 recurve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent three days, according to IMD. The fishermen have been not to venture into the east-central Arabian Sea till October 29 and into the west-central Arabian Sea till November 2. (ANI)
