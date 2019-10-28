International Development News
Development News Edition

Telangana: Another TSRTC employee commits suicide in Khammam

An employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself on Monday, the Khammam Police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Khammam (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:31 IST
Telangana: Another TSRTC employee commits suicide in Khammam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself on Monday, the Khammam Police said. The incident has brought the number of TSRTC employee suicides to four.

The deceased woman, identified as Neerja, was working as a conductor in the Sattupalli depot of Telangana State Road Transport Department. The incident took place in the limits of Khanapuram Haweli police station in Khammam.

The reason for the suicide is not yet known. However, the family of the deceased has alleged that she committed suicide due to depression following the strike by RTC workers since October 5. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and the body of the woman has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy.

The police said that the reason for the suicide will be known after the investigation. Till now four RTC employees have committed suicide out of which three people were drivers working in different RTC depots. Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of the RTC. (ANI)

Also Read: HAL employees to go ahead with strike after talks fail

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Youngsters start using drugs out of curiosity, Boys’ Assembly hears

Cannabis and crystal meth commonly known as tik are popular drugs of choice that are easily accessible and affordable for youngsters, a Boys Assembly held in Limpopo has heard.Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu addr...

FOREX-Dollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut

The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...

South Korea ratifies Britain FTA ahead of Brexit

South Koreas parliament on Monday ratified a trade deal between Seoul and London that will take effect automatically following Britains departure from the European Union. The free trade agreement FTA essentially replicates the terms of the ...

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019