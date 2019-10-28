UP: Two, including temple priest killed in Moradabad

Some unidentified assailants allegedly killed a temple priest and one other person in Mohabbat Ganj area near Kazeram colony here, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place late on Sunday night.

"Some unidentified assailants murdered a priest and one other person in Mohabbatganj area of Kazeram colony here. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the murder," Rural Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Shankar Singh said. An FIR is being registered and an investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

