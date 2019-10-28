International Development News
Many trains cancelled or short terminated in Assam

  • PTI
  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:33 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:33 IST
Many trains have been diverted, cancelled or short terminated in Assam on Monday due to breach of railway track owing to rise in water level between Bokajan and Chongajan railway stations of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR release said here. The rise in water level due to rains in the area has affected train running since Sunday evening resulting in many trains being either diverted, cancelled or short terminated from Monday, it said.

The release said the trains cancelled Monday are 12086 Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi Express, 15968 Dibrugarh-Rangiya Intercity Express, 55904 Mariani-Dimapur passenger, 55902 Tinsukia-Lumding passenger, 12088 Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi Express, 55903 Dimapur-Mariani passenger, while the 55901 Lumding-Tinsukia passenger will remain cancelled on Tuesday. The trains diverted on Monday are 15903 Dibrugarh- Chandigarh Express via New SisiborgaonRangaparaRangiya instead of normal route of New TinsukiaDimapurLumding Guwahati, while the 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express diverted via New SisiborgaonRangaparaRangiya instead of normal route via New TinsukiaDimapurLumdingGuwahati.

The short terminated/ partially cancelled trains are 15717 Guwahati-Mariani Intercity Express of Sunday will be short terminated at Bokajan and will remain partially cancelled between Bokajan and Mariani, 15718 Mariani-Guwahati Intercity Express of Sunday will start from Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Marianai and Dimapur. NFR further said that the 15934 Amritsar-Dibrugarh Express which started from Amritsar on October 25 will be short terminated at Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur and Dibrugarh, the 15933 Dibrugarh - Amritsar Express will start from Guwahati on Tuesday as per Time Table timings and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

The release further said the 15910 LalgarhDibrugarh Avadh Assam Express which started on October 25 will be short terminated at Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur and Dibrugarh, while the 15909 DN Avadh Assam Express will start from Guwahati on Tuesday as per Time Table timings and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

