Bengaluru: 12 transgender people taken into custody in assault case

The city police have taken into custody 12 transgender people in connection with an assault case.

  • ANI
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:56 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:56 IST
12 transgender people in the police custody.. Image Credit: ANI

The city police have taken into custody 12 transgender people in connection with an assault case. It has been alleged that on October 25, Sumithra, Renuka and 10 other transgenders attacked Preeti and Vanishree, who stay in Hamam near Marappana Palya.

It is alleged that they tried to assault them with the weapon, cut their hair and even snatched gold chain, weighing 25-40 gms, mobiles, and cash as well. According to police, Sumithra was in the team of Ashamma, who is the president for Bengaluru Urban Transgender Association. There was some conflict between Ashamma and Sumithra over the sharing their daily collection.

The two teams were involved in a quarrel on October 25 near Nanjappa Circle, which falls under the jurisdiction of Vidyaranyapura police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

