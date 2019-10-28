International Development News
Development News Edition

19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:03 IST
19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of her mother whose body was found near railway tracks, police said on Monday. According to a senior police official, they received a complaint from the woman that her mother was missing.

During investigation, it was found that the mother's body was found on October 22 near railway tracks at Ramannapet. The Railway Police had recorded the body as an unidentified one.

"The victim died due to strangulation. We strongly suspect the role of the daughter and her boyfriend.Investigation is going on," the official told PTI. A few suspects related to the case arealso being questioned and no arrest has been made,he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Bellerin calls for Arsenal unity after Xhaka tantrum

London, Oct 28 AFP Hector Bellerin has called for everyone at Arsenal to come together following club captain Granit Xhakas tantrum on being substituted on Sunday during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Bellerin, who is the Gunners third c...

Pulisic relieved at finally making his mark for Chelsea

London, Oct 28 AFP Chelseas Christian Pulisic says he felt a sense of relief after he netted a hat-trick against Burnley on Saturday after a difficult start to his time at the Premier League club. The 21-year-old American international -- w...

Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown

Mexico City, Oct 28 AFP Lewis Hamilton hopes to steer clear of Max Verstappen at next weekends United States Grand Prix in Texas, where he aims to clinch his sixth drivers world championship. Like Ferraris Sebastian Vettel who said he also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019