19-year-old held in connection with mother's death

A 19-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of her mother whose body was found near railway tracks, police said on Monday. According to a senior police official, they received a complaint from the woman that her mother was missing.

During investigation, it was found that the mother's body was found on October 22 near railway tracks at Ramannapet. The Railway Police had recorded the body as an unidentified one.

"The victim died due to strangulation. We strongly suspect the role of the daughter and her boyfriend.Investigation is going on," the official told PTI. A few suspects related to the case arealso being questioned and no arrest has been made,he added..

