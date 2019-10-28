International Development News
Development News Edition

Man stabbed to death in UP's Jalaun

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalaun
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:28 IST
Man stabbed to death in UP's Jalaun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A youth was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the Sadanpuri Kasai Mandi area here on Monday, police said. The victim was identified as Bhagirath Beldar (30), Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said, adding that he was stabbed multiple times.

The killers are at large and a hunt was on to nab them, he said. The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh court asks Nobel laureate Yunus to surrender

Dhaka, Oct 28 AP Bangladeshs High Court on Monday asked micro-credit pioneer and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to surrender to a labour court by November 7 over the firing of three employees by Grameen Communications, where he is chairman. ...

Give time frame by which you will fulfil poll promises, Selja asks BJP-JJP govt

Taking a dig at how the BJP and the JJP opposed each other during the assembly elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said now after forming the government in the state, both parties should give a time frame by which t...

South Africa rations water to save dwindling supplies

South Africa has imposed emergency measures, including rationing, to save dwindling water supplies after an abnormally hot, dry summer coupled with below-average rainfall and a spike in usage pushes the country towards a crippling shortage....

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Sees a Silver Lining with Cell and Gene Therapies

&#160;With both large pharmaceutical companies and mid-sized biotechs adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, there has been a reorientation of drug discovery and development, validation, testing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019