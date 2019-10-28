Man stabbed to death in UP's Jalaun

A youth was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the Sadanpuri Kasai Mandi area here on Monday, police said. The victim was identified as Bhagirath Beldar (30), Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said, adding that he was stabbed multiple times.

The killers are at large and a hunt was on to nab them, he said. The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

