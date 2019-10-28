International Development News
AP all-round development, new capital: Suggestions sought from public

  • Amaravati
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:08 IST
The six-member expert committee formed by the Andhra Pradesh government to review development plans and also suggest a comprehensive strategy for the state's all-round development, including the new capital, on Monday invited relevant suggestions from the public. Though constituted on September 13, the committee started actual functioning only last week and has six weeks to submit its report to the state government.

Committee convenor and retired IAS officer G N Rao, in a release on Monday, said they have decided to elicit views from the people on various development aspects, including the capital. "People can email their suggestions to expertcommittee2019@gmail.com by November 12. We will consider them while preparing our report," Rao said.

Amid growing uncertainty on whether or not Amaravati will remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government appointed the expert committee, essentially to review the development plans and also suggest a comprehensive strategy for the states all-round development. "The expert committee will undertake a quick review of the developmental plans initiated so far and suggest a comprehensive strategy for all-round development of the entire state, including the Capital," the government had announced while constituting the committee.

Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced that the government would take a call on the "scope and shape" of the capital, based on the expert committee's recommendations. Sources said the committee might submit its report in mid-December and the government's decision on the fate of the capital city would become clear in the new year.

