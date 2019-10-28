International Development News
Development News Edition

Number of marshals on Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13,000 tomorrow: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:12 IST
Number of marshals on Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13,000 tomorrow: Kejriwal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting his government's commitment to boost women security in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals on buses in the national capital will be increased by nearly 10,000 on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. Kejriwal's announcement comes a day ahead of the roll-out of the AAP government's scheme to make travel free for women in Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses.

"Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure the safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them, so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses," he told a gathering of newly recruited bus marshals at Thyagraj Stadium here. He also told the marshals to "not spare anyone" if someone misbehaves with women.

Kejriwal said the current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400. "Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000," he said to thunderous applause.

"We are committed to boost the security of women in Delhi. And I don't think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world," the chief minister said. The announcement also comes months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

"The two crore people of Delhi are like a close-knit family and as the chief minister, I am like an elder son of this family. I must take care of each member of my family. It is my duty to ensure that each person gets free electricity up to 200 units for 24 hours; to send the elderly to pilgrimage, and provide all facilities to them for a comfortable life," he said. However, he said, it's been a matter of concern that women "do not feel safe in the city".

"So, as the elder son of this family, it is also my duty to ensure a safe and secure environment for all the women. It is now your (marshals') responsibility to ensure that all my mothers, sisters and daughters who travel on the buses feel safe and secure. And feel the safety they feel at home in buses," he added. Kejriwal said he hoped the marshals will serve their duty with sincerity and determination.

"The safety of women is most important for us and women should feel safe at all times. Because we are a family, we have to ensure a safe place for each other. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the Delhi government will implement a free bus ride scheme from tomorrow," he said. The current 3,400 bus marshals have served their duties with full responsibility and excellence, because of which the people have supported the government and demanded marshals in all buses in all shifts.

"The new marshals have to also work at par with these 3,400 marshals so that the people of Delhi can feel proud of us," he said. The Delhi government has already taken several initiatives to ensure women's safety in the city, from the installation of CCTV cameras to erecting streetlights.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the world, three lakh CCTV cameras are being installed all across Delhi by the government. No other city has installed CCTV cameras on such a scale, Kejriwal said, adding, two lakh streetlights will be installed in Delhi starting November. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "I want to request all the marshals to ensure women feel safe just like they feel safe in their homes. We have entrusted you with a huge responsibility... We want to make this the best bus marshal project in the world".

The 13,000 marshals include 6,000 civil defense personnel, who will be deployed after their training on Monday, the Delhi government said in a statement. The training session at Thyagraj Stadium was held in two phases, with 3,000 marshals in each. The training was conducted by Jagori Foundation and Manas Foundation.

Kejriwal had flagged off 104 new buses last week from the Dwarka Sector-22 bus depot. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Less pollution on Diwali due to ground-level actions, green crackers: CPCB

The national capital witnessed less pollution this Diwali as compared to last year due to the cumulative effects of ground-level actions and introduction of green crackers, the Central Pollution Control Board said on Monday. The citys avera...

People staying away from firecrackers, BJP leaders instigating them: AAP

Accusing the BJP of instigating people to burst firecrackers on Diwali, the ruling AAP in Delhi said on Monday that the saffron party has a habit of opposing everything that the Kejriwal government does. Addressing a press conference, senio...

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Bellerin calls for Arsenal unity after Xhaka tantrum

London, Oct 28 AFP Hector Bellerin has called for everyone at Arsenal to come together following club captain Granit Xhakas tantrum on being substituted on Sunday during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Bellerin, who is the Gunners third c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019