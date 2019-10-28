International Development News
Development News Edition

Replace A320 Neo plane PW engines that have been used for more than 3000 hours: DGCA to IndiGo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:45 IST
Replace A320 Neo plane PW engines that have been used for more than 3000 hours: DGCA to IndiGo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The country's civil aviation regulator, DGCA, on Monday asked IndiGo not to use such A320 Neo planes which are fitted with PW engines already used for over 3,000 hours, or face grounding of aircraft, officials said. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said there are 16 aircraft in IndiGo's fleet in which both the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines have been used for more than 2,900 hours.

All such 16 aircraft have to be fitted with at least one modified LPT engine within next 15 days, said the official. "Failing which, all these aircraft shall be grounded. This has been done after studying the pattern and evaluating the risk," the DGCA official said.

In October, there Indigo has reported three in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with PW engines. These were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days -- 24th, 25th and 26th October -- a DGCA team visited Indigo premises on October 28 to review the maintenance and safety data.

"A meeting was chaired by DGCA later in the day with senior Indigo team members including COO, safety and maintenance heads. Subsequent to the discussions, Indigo has been instructed to ensure that no such Neo aircraft should be operated which has two Pratt and Whitney 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hour's engine life each. Indigo has been given a fortnight to comply with the instructions," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

European delegation to visit Kashmir; first such visit after Article 370 revocation

A 27-member delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday and discussed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and the situation after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 that have special s...

"Secret" no more: Pope renames historic Vatican archives

The Vatican Secret Archives, containing millions of documents spanning 12 centuries, are no longer officially secret.Pope Francis has renamed the priceless archives, which include letters about King Henry VIIIs requests to divorce Catherine...

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019