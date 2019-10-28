International Development News
Chidambaram complains of stomach ache, other ailments; treated at AIIMS

Chidambaram complains of stomach ache, other ailments; treated at AIIMS
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues, and was discharged after treatment. Sources said Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences later in the evening.

Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach, the sources said, adding that he was treated for gastrointestinal-related problems. Sources at AIIMS said, the former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5.40 PM and was discharged around 7 PM. He was examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward, they said.

The doctors remained tight-lipped about the health issues he faced. While those close to Chidambaram said "his condition is not good" as he is having "some issues", the ED sources claimed "there was nothing serious" with the former finance minister.

Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since September 6 over alleged corruption in the INX media case after the CBI booked him. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case, but the ED slapped another case against him and took his custody.

