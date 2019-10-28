International Development News
Srinagar gets a third facility for dog sterilization

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday opened a dog sterilization centre here under its animal birth control and anti-rabies project to control the dog population in Srinagar. As many as 60 dogs will be sterilized every day at the facility which is estimated to cover the entire population of 48,000 dogs in the city in two years, an official spokesman said.

Two dog sterilization facilities are already running here at Gaw Kadal and Shuhama. After inaugurating the new centre, Principal Secretary (Animal, Sheep and Fisheries) Asghar Hassan Samoon at Tengpora locality, he also inspected various facilities there and directed officers to stock essential medicines and surgery equipment besides ensuring availability of veterinarians with specialization in surgery, the spokesman said.

He also asked officers to tag the sterilized dogs after keeping them in a postoperative care facility. After the opening of the centre, live sterilization was also conducted by the doctors of the Animal Husbandry Department at the centre.

