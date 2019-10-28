International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:11 IST
Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to government data. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, on Monday predicted that the share of smoke from stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 concentration is likely to jump to 25 percent on Tuesday. It was 15 percent on Monday.

The number of farm fires surged despite the central government issuing strict directions to Haryana and Punjab last week to stop stubble burning completely. Most cases of paddy residue burning were reported in the last four days, according to data from the pollution control boards of Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab reported an increase of around 25 percent in farm fires. According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the state recorded 9,600 incidents of stubble burning till October 27 last year. This year, the figure has shot up to 12,027.

Tarn Taran alone has reported 1,863 incidents of farm fires. Ferozpur and Patiala have recorded 1,248 and 1,236 cases, respectively. A significant rise in stubble burning was recorded on October 26 and 27. While 2,805 cases were reported on October 26, the number on October 27 touched the 2,231 mark.

Haryana witnessed 3,735 farm fires as compared to 3,705 last year. Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra have reported 824, 818 and 645 incidents of stubble burning, respectively, till October 20.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Monday said, "Haryana and Punjab stubble fire counts are increasing, and the transport level wind direction is favorable for plume transport (northwesterly). The biomass-related contribution may touch this year's peak value (~25%) on October 29." The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents takes place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Despite a ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy it because of lack of financial incentives. State governments are providing 50 to 80 percent subsidy to farmers and cooperative societies to buy modern farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw, and running a massive awareness campaign against stubble burning.

A Punjab government official had told PTI that the high court's September 19 order, staying the recovery of fine from farmers found violating the ban on stubble burning, has subdued the effect of challans. However, Karunesh Garg, member-secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, said the court had only stalled the recovery of fine imposed in previous years and that the government is issuing challans this year.

Secretary (Agriculture) K S Pannu said the number of farm fires seems large because of early harvesting of paddy crop. "This year, the harvesting began around a week earlier as compared to the last year. That's the reason the number of farm fires looks big. I am sure the cumulative figure at the end of the harvesting period will be much smaller," he said.

The Centre and the state government have made serious interventions, provided farm equipment and undertaken massive awareness drives to prevent stubble burning. If not this year, the problem will be completely resolved in the next two years, Pannu said.

Haryana Pollution Control Board Member Secretary S Narayanan said around 200 challans have been issued against farmers for violating the ban on stubble burning, but the recovery of fine has been put on hold following the high court order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the groups...

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid 20, Dilshad 22, Shahrukh 20 and Farman 24, all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Num...

UK train firm searches for missing rare violin

London, Oct 28 AFP A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019