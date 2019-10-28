Farmers let loose cattle during public hearing by Collector

Farmers in Odishas Kendrapara district on Monday staged a novel protest by letting loose cattle in the Rajnagar block office during the public hearing of the Collector. The farmers alleged that stray cattle has made life miserable for them by ravaging croplands. Though they have drawn the attention of the administration to the problem, no action has been taken by the administration, they said.

"As repeated pleas with the block authorities have fallen on deaf ears. We decided to draw the Collectors attention towards our plight", said some of the farmers. The Kendrapara District Collector, Samarth Verma said, "The district administration will soon take up the issue and will try to solve it".

The police dispersed the cattle from the Rajnagar block office.

