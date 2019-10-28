International Development News
Development News Edition

Farmers let loose cattle during public hearing by Collector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:25 IST
Farmers let loose cattle during public hearing by Collector
Image Credit: Flickr

Farmers in Odishas Kendrapara district on Monday staged a novel protest by letting loose cattle in the Rajnagar block office during the public hearing of the Collector. The farmers alleged that stray cattle has made life miserable for them by ravaging croplands. Though they have drawn the attention of the administration to the problem, no action has been taken by the administration, they said.

"As repeated pleas with the block authorities have fallen on deaf ears. We decided to draw the Collectors attention towards our plight", said some of the farmers. The Kendrapara District Collector, Samarth Verma said, "The district administration will soon take up the issue and will try to solve it".

The police dispersed the cattle from the Rajnagar block office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump impeachment probe; Chicago teachers' strike and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Ex-CIA spy flees from Italy to U.S. fearing for her safety paperA former U.S. spy, pardoned by Italy in connection with the CIA kidnapping of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has fled ...

UPDATE 2-French police arrest far-right supporter over mosque shooting

French police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest of France on Monday.Two people, aged 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting at 1420 GMT as they tried to prevent the attacker fro...

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to governmen...

Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France

Paris, Oct 28 AFP President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Frances Muslim community to step up the fight against separatism as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack. The centrist Macron, whose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019