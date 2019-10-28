Firecrackers: TN police file over 300 cases for violations

More than 300 cases were registered across Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of time slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali day, police said. In northern Tamil Nadu, 67 cases were booked and in the central zone, one case was registered and in western parts of the State 42 cases were filed, a police release said on Monday.

The south zone accounted for the most with 148 cases including Virudhunagar where 99 cases were filed. Totally 318 cases were booked, the release said.

However, data in respect of Chennai is not immediately available and the number of cases may go up in case of violations in Chennai, the State capital. In keeping with Supreme Court's earlier directives, the State had fixed two hours (like last year; from 6 am to 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm) time slot to burst crackers.

Last year too, the State police had registered a slew of cases for alleged violations.

