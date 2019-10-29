International Development News
Kerala tourist spots to be differently-abled friendly" by 2021

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Tourist destinations in Kerala are all set to go "differently-abled friendly" by 2021, state tourism minister Kadamapally Surendran said here on Tuesday. A host of facilities, including special parking areas and toilet facilities will be made available for the differently empowered tourists to enjoy a barrier-free holidaying in the state, he said in the state Assembly.

The minister was replying to a question raised by MLA Veena George (CPI-M) in this regard. A total of 120 tourist spots had been identified across the state in the first phase to implement the project.

"Of them, 98 destinations have already been made completely differently-abled friendly. All essential and basic facilities to enjoy a barrier-free holidaying are ensured there.

The work in the rest of the centers are progressing," Surendran said. The government's objective is to make all the tourist destinations completely differently-abled friendly by 2021, he said.

Besides this, special tourism packages for the differently-abled were also being implemented under the Responsible Tourism initiative, the minister added. According to the state tourism department, accessible ramps, special toilets, wheelchairs, walking sticks, folding walkers, crutches, special signages, tactile walkways, touch screen kiosks, Braille brochures and audio guides were some of the features provided at the differently-abled friendly destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

