Justice Bobde appointed next CJI; to take oath on November 18
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, the Law Ministry said. Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.
He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021. His Warrant of Appointment was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind following which the Law Ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Bobde's appointment as the next head of the Indian judiciary.
The Warrant of Appointment was handed over to Justice Bobde by top Law Ministry officials this morning. As per established procedure, Justice Gogoi had earlier this month written to the Law Minister recommending the name of Justice Bobde as his successor.
The convention has it that the senior-most judge in the top court after the CJI is named as successor. A judge since 2000, Justice Bobde joined the Bombay High Court as an additional judge. He was appointed as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in October 2012.
In April 2013, he was elevated to the Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Rule-breaking Booker judges honor Atwood, Evaristo with rare double prize
Health News Roundup: China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guangxi region; Michigan judge blocks flavored vape ban
Land Acquisition Act: SC takes strong exception over social media campaign for recusal of judge
Judges' vacancies in high courts on the rise: Law Ministry data
SC judge trashes social media campaign for his recusal, says attempt to malign image of top court