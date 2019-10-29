International Development News
JK visit of EU delegation a 'PR stunt': NC

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:20 IST
Terming the visit of European Union MPs to Jammu and Kashmir as a "PR exercise", the National Conference on Tuesday said such "stunts" are not the answer to the situation in the region. A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the region following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370.

"The visit of the selected EU MPs, largely of a particular ideology, is clearly a PR exercise. It is ironical that European MPs are visiting the Valley when the state's leaders including three former Chief Ministers, are incarcerated for nearly three months now, and hundreds of others are in jails across the country," the NC said in a statement. The party said the Centre should take "concrete steps" to resolve the issue in the state. .

"What the people of Kashmir think of the MPs' visit is very clear from an intensified shutdown in the Valley today," it said. During the two-day visit, the EU MPs will be briefed by government officials on the situation in the Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"The National Conference would like to underline that PR stunts are not an answer to the unprecedented situation prevailing since August 5. The Centre should instead take concrete steps to heal the wounds of the people. That is possible only when those who have been incarcerated are released, democracy is restored and a dialogue initiated with all stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

