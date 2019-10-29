International Development News
Cash, vehicles worth Rs 5.50 cr seized from gangster's house

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:40 IST
Cash, vehicles worth Rs 5.50 cr seized from gangster's house Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI)Police seized cash, a high-end car and other valuables worth Rs 5.50 crore from the residence of a gangster in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday. Searches were carried out at the residence of the gangster Santosh Ambekar on Monday who has a string of criminal cases against him.

He was charged with stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act along with eight others last week for allegedly cheating a Gujarat-based businessman of Rs 5 crore in a property deal, a senior police officer said. Ambekar had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the businessman when the latter demanded his money back.

The gangster was in news recently when Nagpur Police made him walk barefoot to a court on October 13. Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne said as many as 30 criminal cases, including murder, have been registered against Ambekar in the last 20 years.

DCP (crime) Gajanan Rajmane said they seized a BMW and other vehicles, motorcycles and cash collectively valued at Rs 5.50 crore from Ambekar and his accomplices. Police suspect Ambrkar had amassed the seized immovable property through illegal means.

Further investigation is underway..

