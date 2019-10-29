International Development News
Development News Edition

1 killed, 4 injured in clash over cow death in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mirzapur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:16 IST
1 killed, 4 injured in clash over cow death in UP

One person was killed in a clash that broke out over the death of a cow in Vindhyachal area here, police said on Tuesday. B Bind (65) got into an heated argument with his nephews after he blamed them for his cow's death, they said.

Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured, police said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bind succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to increase investment in Brazil - Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. will increase investment in Brazil, citing ports, highways, mining, real estate and entertainment as particular targets. A billionaire ...

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday afte...

World unprepared for impact of climate change on mountain water supplies - experts

The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on freshwater supplies drawn from mountains but is woefully unprepared to tackle these risks, experts said. Mountain-sourced water supp...

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019