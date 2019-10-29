1 killed, 4 injured in clash over cow death in UP

One person was killed in a clash that broke out over the death of a cow in Vindhyachal area here, police said on Tuesday. B Bind (65) got into an heated argument with his nephews after he blamed them for his cow's death, they said.

Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured, police said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bind succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)