Nepalese man, son killed after car hits their bicycle in Delhi

A 32-year-old Nepalese man and his minor son, who had come to visit his parents here for Diwali, were killed after their bicycle was hit by a car at the Ranjit Singh flyover in Central Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Heera and his 10-year-old son Kishore were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead by doctors on late Monday night.

Police said a case was registered and efforts were under way to identify the driver of the offending vehicle, who fled from the spot after the accident. Heera stayed in Delhi with his wife, while Kishore stayed with their relatives in Nepal. The boy had come to the national capital just a few days ago for Diwali, police added.

