Govt teacher shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar, 6 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sikar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district was shot dead at his house over an old rivalry, following which six people have been detained, police said on Tuesday. Some people on Monday barged into the house of Kaviraj Singh in Bada Gaon Bubana under Dantaramgarh police station area and opened fire at him after a brawl, ASP Dinesh Agarwal said.

Singh sustained bullet injuries on his head and died, while the assailants fled, he said. It appears to be a case of old rivalry and some relatives of the victim were also involved in the killing, Agarwal said.

A case has been registered and the body was handed over to Singh's family after post-mortem, he said. The accused are being interrogated, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

