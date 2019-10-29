Nigerian man held with drugs worth Rs 3 cr in Goa

In a major drug bust, the Goa police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 3 crore, an official said on Tuesday. Ifeanyi Pascoel Obi alias Alex (34) was arrested by the Calangute police from the Candolim beach belt in North Goa.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Calangute police raided premises in Candolim and nabbed the accused, inspector Nolasco Raposo said. The police seized 1.021 kg of cocaine,2.035 kg MDMA (Ecstasy), 760 gm of amphetamine, 106 gm of charas, 1.2 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 3 crore, he said, adding that cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh was also found on the accused.

Obi has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)