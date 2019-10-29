International Development News
Six-day Urdu Heritage Festival to start from Wednesday in Delhi's CP

The Delhi government will organize a six-day Urdu Heritage Festival from Wednesday at the Central Park in Connaught Place, an official statement said on Tuesday. There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programs in the six-day festival.

"This year, many eminent personalities like Anwar Hussain, Sufi Nizami brothers, Sithara, Fareed Sabri, Talat Aziz and Rekha Bharadwaj will perform," the statement said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Urdu is an integral part of Delhi's cultural and literary history, and it is also an important marker of the city's composite culture.

He said the AAP government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through the festival which will conclude on November 4. "We want to ensure that Urdu is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so," Sisodia said in the statement.

"This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms," he added.

